Covid tests mandatory for travelers from affected countries at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: In view of Covid cases surging in China and other parts of the world, the central government has made mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers arriving from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand at Delhi International Airport.
“At Delhi International Airport from today onwards, Covid testing has been made mandatory for passengers coming from abroad including China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan, South Korea. All necessary steps are being taken in view of the increasing Covid cases," Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister tweeted.
In addition to this, to meet the Covid-19 challenges if it may arise in future, the Centre has directed all state governments to ensure that all these medical oxygen equipment are well set up and function properly.
These directions to the state government come at a time when China is struggling with a surge in infections because of the Omicron BF.7 variant. In addition, new cases are climbing again in Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US in the winter wave of Covid.
Medical oxygen is an important and vital resource in all clinical settings, particularly during pandemic management. A reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and Covid-19 management.
Though the Covid cases in the country are low and not surging as of now, to face any challenges arising in future, the operationalization and maintenance of medical infrastructure is of utmost importance, said Dr Manohar Agnani, additional secretary at the health ministry directing states/UTs to ensure PSA plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are being conducted to check them.
In the last 24 hours, India has reported around 201 new cases recorded taking the total tally of positive confirmed cases to 44.6 million cases so far. The total number of deaths reported is 530,691.
“The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. An adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and a robust refilling system is maintained. Availability of functional life support equipment such as ventilators, BipAp and SpO2 systems along with their consumables is there," said Agnani in a letter seen by Mint.
The ministry of health holds weekly review meetings with all states and union territories (UT) to ensure that all these medical oxygen equipment are well set up and function properly. In addition to this, the ministry also facilitates the resolution of the technical issues being faced by states/UTs.
Last year in April, the Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) on the rational use of oxygen has been shared with all the states/UTs by the ministry of health. Also, training was conducted to ensure skilled human resources optimally maintain this equipment.
While more than 1 lakh covid vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours, the total doses administered till date is 220.04 crore.
Around 183 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with total recoveries reaching to around 4,41,42,791. India has conducted 90.97 crore total Covid-19 tests so far with 1.3 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
