Covid: Third dose can reduce coronavirus-linked deaths by 90%, new study shows2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:08 PM IST
- These results support the effectiveness of booster doses of vaccines of two different technological platforms in lowering mortality among those with multimorbidity, study said
Even as high-level Covid spread still remains a threat, a new study has revealed that there third booster dose is associated 90% reduction in death people (even those who have health complications) as compared to the first two doses. The study has been conducted by a team of researchers at The University of Hong Kong and it is published in Canadian Medical Association Journal
