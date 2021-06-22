In view of the possible third wave peak of Covid-19 which could be around September - October this year, the government has asked people not to lower their guard against the novel coronavirus. Commenting on the onset of the third Covid wave, Niti Aayog's Doctor VK Paul, said that the situation is vulnerable and people need to follow discipline.

He reminded that a third wave can be stopped if COVID appropriate behaviour is followed and the majority of people get vaccinated. “Why will there be a third wave if we follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even second wave has not arrived; if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, this period will pass," V. K. Paul said.

On Saturday, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had warned that the third wave might hit India in the next six to eight weeks if people stop wearing masks, avoid social distancing and ignore other Covid-appropriate behaviours.

Guleria said so far, only a sizeable population of the country has been vaccinated therefore Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 50,000 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 42,640 Covid infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 3,89,302 with 1,167 daily fatalities, the lowest in 68 days.

According to a report in ANI, a third possible wave in India by the prevailing COVID-19 virus variant is unlikely to disproportionately affect children than adults, a seroprevalence study conducted by the World Health Organisation and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has revealed.

