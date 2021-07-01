Covid third wave: Delhi civic bodies to form dedicated facilities for children

"We have decided to convert Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility for children. Initially we will dedicate 70 beds to Covid care of children. All these beds will be equipped with oxygen support. Out of these 70 beds, 10 will be reserved as NICU beds for infants and another 10 will have ICU facilities," an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation told the news agency.