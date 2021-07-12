The Indian Medical Association ( IMA ) on Monday expressed concern over the Centre and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following coronavirus norms, saying these events are "potential super spreaders" for the third wave of Covid-19.

In a statement, the IMA said that "the third wave is inevitable and imminent". The top medical body stressed that tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are needed, but can wait for a few more months.

"However, it is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, both governments and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols. Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour, all are needed, but can wait for a few more months," the IMA said.

"Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave," it added.

IMA's statement came on a day when the annual Rath Yatra began in Puri and amid talks of allowing the "Kanwar Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Based on the experience of the last one-and-a-half years of the war with the virus and the emerging evidence, it is obvious that by making the universal vaccination drive reach the maximum number of people and strictly following Covid-appropriate behaviour, people can face the third wave with confidence and mitigate its impact, the doctors' body said.

"The consequences of treating a patient with Covid in a hospital and its impacts on the economy will be much better than the economic loss we suffer by avoiding such mass gatherings. It is the duty and responsibility of everyone at this moment to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour for minimum three more months and ensure that everyone near our houses is getting vaccinated," the statement read.

