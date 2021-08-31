New Delhi: As the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large, a committee set up by the Union Home Ministry has said a third wave of the coronavirus may reach its peak around October, news agency ANI tweeted.

Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda, said on Monday that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are now with the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave.

"Several states began imposing COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations, learning from Delhi and Maharashtra. Due to this, the second wave in several states was not as intense, leaving scope for a third wave. Therefore, the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in some states presently is indicating the third wave," Dr Samiran Panda said in an interview with news agency ANI.

India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, a report prepared by SBI Research - COVID-19: The race to the finishing line - claimed that the covid third wave peak will arrive in the month of September 2021.

