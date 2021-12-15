On ANI's report on NTAGI analyzing on breakthrough infections data in India to decide on booster dose, Dr Seth said, "The important question is, when is the right stage? When is the right time? For whom should a booster be given? This is a time when variants are round the corner. These vicious variants which are bypassing immunity are clear evidence from the west which tell us that when a booster is given, we are better protected against this variant and from the future variants which may come. Better protected than just the two doses of vaccination that we have had."