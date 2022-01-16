The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic may peak in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district either in the last week of January or in the beginning of February with cases surging to more than 5,000 a day, a member of the state advisory committee said today.

As many as 1,852 Covid-19 cases were reported in the Indore district in a span of 24 hours with the case positivity rate at 16.5%, which is the highest number of infections recorded in a single day in this district in the last 22 months of the pandemic.

Indore is the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh in terms of the coronavirus pandemic. Around 1,841 cases were found in Indore on April 25 last year during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Dr Nishant Khare, a member of the state-level advisory committee for the prevention of Covid-19, told news agency PTI that given the current trend of the surge in infections, it is estimated that the third wave may peak either in the last week of January or at the beginning of February in the Indore district.

“More than 5,000 new cases may be detected in a single day in the Indore district during this peak," he added.

At the same time, less than two per cent of the patients currently need hospitalisation while the rest are recovering during home isolation, Khare said.

He said 80 per cent of the newly infected patients in the Indore district are asymptomatic. The Indore district administration has made arrangements of admitting 10,000 people to hospitals in the district if needed, officials said.

Indore district registered 1,65,124 Covid-19 cases since March 24, 2020. 1,398 patients died during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,24,543 on Saturday with the addition of 5,315 fresh cases but no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a state health official said.

The case positivity rate in MP stood at 6.6 per cent as against 5.9 per cent on Friday, when the state had recorded 4,755 infections, he said. The recovery count in MP stood at 7,88,484 after 1,186 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

MP is now left with 25,516 active cases, the official said. Indore and Bhopal, the two cities affected the most due to the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,343 and 986 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 79,667 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,46,76,046, the official added.

A government release said 10,72,82,293 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 3,04,119 on Saturday.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.