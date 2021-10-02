Covid third wave may pose threat to credit profile of India Inc

“Inspite of the recent second wave of pandemic, the economy seems to have embarked on the recovery path with most sectors recording improved performance. The uptick can also be seen with the core sector output growing by 11.6% in August 2021. Care’s modified credit ratio (MCR) also improved from 0.92 in first half of FY21 to 1.11 in first half of FY22," it said. An MCR closer to one indicates higher stability in the ratings, with a larger proportion of reaffirmations. Majority of the entities (73%) saw their credit ratings by Care being reaffirmed in H1 FY22.