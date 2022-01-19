Covid third wave peak projections for Bengaluru, Karnataka and other states here2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Covid third wave peak projections for other states and cities here
The latest analysis of the Covid-19 situation by scientists reveals that the overall peak of the third wave in India will arrive on January 23 but the daily number of coronavirus cases reported is unlikely to cross 4 lakh.
Dr Manindra Agrawal, Professor of IIT Kanpur, said that the third wave of COVID-19, which is caused by Omicron, has reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as predicted by IIT's Sutra model.
He further said that COVID-19 will peak in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana this week.
In a series of tweets, the IIT Professor said, "There appear two plausible reasons for this: 1) there are two groups in the population, one with less immunity against Omicron and the other with more. The mutant first spread in the first group causing a sharp rise. Now the first group is exhausted and so the spread is slower."
"In Maharashtra, it is predicted to peak on 19th. May peak sooner since the trajectory is almost flat at present. Gujarat is predicted to peak on the 19th. Haryana is predicted to peak on 20th," he added.
He further said that southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will see the current wave peak next week.
"In Karnataka, the COVID-19 wave is predicted to peak on 23rd. A new phase just started and Tamil Nadu has been predicted to peak on 25th Jan. Trajectory has started deviating. Andhra Pradesh is predicted to peak on the 30th. No deviation yet from the predicted trajectory. Probably because of the spread in at a very early stage," he tweeted.
"However, Haryana is predicted to peak on the 20th. Now to some states like Assam is predicted to peak on 26th Jan. No phase change yet, but the blue curve is suggesting there will be one soon," he added.
Covid 3rd wave peak in these states and cities:
Assam: January 26
Bihar: January 17
Uttar Pradesh: January 19
Haryana: January 20
Gujarat: January 19
Maharashtra: January 19
Karnataka: January 23
Andhra Pradesh: January 30
Tamil Nadu: January 25
Bengaluru: January 22
Kolkata: January 13
Delhi: January 16
Mumbai: January 12
This is a mathematical projection by the Sutra consortium calculated based on Covid data.
