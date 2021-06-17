The seroprevalence study revealed SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate to be high among children and comparable to the adult population. The survey covered a total sample size of 10,000 across five selected states. Data of 4,500 participants from four states in India were taken for the results of the time of midterm analysis. More results are expected to come in the next two to three months.

