Since the last 2 years, the symptoms related to coronavirus infections have changed. There could be several reasons linked to it. First, it could be because the virus mutated significantly; second, it might be because of our vaccination status. Or it could be a combination of the 2 factors. In the initial period, fever, loss of smell and taste and shortness of breath were counted as the common symptoms while now, people infected with the virus mostly complain of persistent cough and cold. Experts have also pointed out that some people complain of headache that induces mild to moderate pain, leading to tightness, or pressure around your forehead or the back of your head and neck.

What are the COVID symptoms for vaccinated individuals?

For those who had taken Covid vaccines, the common symptoms include sore throat, runny nose, blocked nose, persistent cough and headache.

However, new researches show that people who have taken only one dose can also experience other symptoms.

What is the common for those who have taken one dose of COVID vaccine?

According to the ZOE Health Study, as quoted by ExpressUK, a health research project that collects data from COVID-19 patients, cephalalgia (headache) is a common symptom for those who have taken only one dose. In fact, headache is currently one of the “earliest" signs of COVID for such individuals.

The study says: “As we can see, after the protection from only one vaccine, one of the original indicators of a persistent cough has made the top five symptoms, but still comes below sneezing and a runny nose in rankings, which were previously thought to be unrelated to infection."

“It’s important to remember that headaches are very common, especially as many of us are staring at screens for so long each day." the researchers said.

“So although many people with COVID-19 experience headaches, most people with a headache will not have COVID-19. Researchers have been investigating how to tell the difference between Covid and non-Covid headaches."

Hence, even if you start getting a headache, you should always consult a doctor before you assume that you have COVD.