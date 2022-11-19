Since the last 2 years, the symptoms related to coronavirus infections have changed. There could be several reasons linked to it. First, it could be because the virus mutated significantly; second, it might be because of our vaccination status. Or it could be a combination of the 2 factors. In the initial period, fever, loss of smell and taste and shortness of breath were counted as the common symptoms while now, people infected with the virus mostly complain of persistent cough and cold. Experts have also pointed out that some people complain of headache that induces mild to moderate pain, leading to tightness, or pressure around your forehead or the back of your head and neck.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}