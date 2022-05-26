Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  COVID threat is not over…: Maharashtra CM Thackeray warns as cases rise again

COVID threat is not over…: Maharashtra CM Thackeray warns as cases rise again

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 470 coronavirus positive cases, the highest daily count since March 5
1 min read . 03:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of COVID) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely, CM Thackeray said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a slight uptick in COVID cases in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that ‘coronavirus has not gone away completely as yet.’ Hence, it is extremely essential to stay alert. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 470 coronavirus positive cases, the highest daily count since March 5. Of these, Mumbai recorded 295 cases, which is also the highest single-day rise in the city since February 12.

With a slight uptick in COVID cases in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that ‘coronavirus has not gone away completely as yet.’ Hence, it is extremely essential to stay alert. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 470 coronavirus positive cases, the highest daily count since March 5. Of these, Mumbai recorded 295 cases, which is also the highest single-day rise in the city since February 12.

Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet, CM Thackeray said during the weekly cabinet meeting. 

Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet, CM Thackeray said during the weekly cabinet meeting. 

He also appealed to the people of the state not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection

He also appealed to the people of the state not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection

The chief minister observed that the state's weekly coronavirus positivity rate is 1.59% with Mumbai and Pune reporting more positivity than the state's average. "Mask and vaccination is necessary. At present 92.27% people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further," he said.

The chief minister observed that the state's weekly coronavirus positivity rate is 1.59% with Mumbai and Pune reporting more positivity than the state's average. "Mask and vaccination is necessary. At present 92.27% people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further," he said.