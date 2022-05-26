COVID threat is not over…: Maharashtra CM Thackeray warns as cases rise again

With a slight uptick in COVID cases in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that ‘coronavirus has not gone away completely as yet.’ Hence, it is extremely essential to stay alert. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 470 coronavirus positive cases, the highest daily count since March 5. Of these, Mumbai recorded 295 cases, which is also the highest single-day rise in the city since February 12.

