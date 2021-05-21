Days after filing a police complaint against BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani, Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend their account for "spreading misinformation and unrest in the society".

"We have formally written to Twitter seeking suspension of Twitter accounts of BJP leaders who are indulging in spreading forged documents attributing to Congress," said Congress' social media department head Rohan Gupta.

"While an FIR has already been lodged, the independent fact-checkers too have blown the lid off BJP's propaganda," he said referring to a 'Covid-19 toolkit' shared by some BJP leaders.

The complaint lodged by Gupta and Congress research department head Rajeev Gowda said as Twitter's own policy and rules seek to discourage deceptive/synthetic/manipulated media that are likely to cause harm, "We humbly request you to immediately remove the tweets or any other such material on Twitter platform".

The Congress leaders also asked Twitter to carry out a detailed probe on the subject and "permanently suspend the Twitter accounts of the individuals, as the said persons are habitual of manufacturing forged content and misusing the Twitter platform for disseminating the same".

Their complaint alleged that the "gross misuse" of the Twitter platform by the senior functionaries of the ruling party has led to large-scale dissemination of "false information and has the potential to cause social unrest in the country", amidst the current pandemic.

"The said BJP leaders in a pre-planned criminal conspiracy, prepared a forged and fabricated the letterhead of the INC Research Department and thereafter printed certain mischievous, false and fabricated content on the same, for the purpose of vide dissemination through their official Twitter handles," said Congress in its complaint.

The Congress had on Wednesday also lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against Nadda and Irani, besides BJP general secretary BL Santosh and spokesperson Sambit Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP does not want to answer the public over its alleged failures to provide life-saving medicines, ventilators and ICU beds during the pandemic, and thus was resorting to divert public attention.





