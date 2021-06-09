In order to ramp up the production of 2-Deoxy-D- Glucose (2-DG), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for transferring technology to Indian pharmaceutical industries for production.

The applications are required to be submitted before 17 June through email.

"The EoI submitted by industries will be scrutinised by a Technical Assessment Committee (TAC). Only up to 15 industries will be given ToT on their capabilities, technical handholding capability of DRDO and on First Come First Served Basis," the EoI document read.

Requirements for the bidders include a drug license to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) from Drug Licensing Authorities and WHO GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification, among others.

2-DG is a drug as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 cases. It was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

"A laboratory synthesis process for 2-DG has been developed using D-Glucose as starting material. The synthesis process consists of the conversion of D-Glucose to 2-DG through five chemical reaction steps followed by purification," the DRDO stated.

"The process has been established at batch scale (100g) and pilot plant scale (500g) and necessary patents have been filed by DRDO in this regard, the Defence body said," it added.

According to the defence body, clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

Involvement of other firms

The central government had said earlier last month that it is considering involving three to four more firms to ramp up the production of 2-DG.

DRDO said that the demand for the drug is very high as a lot of patients and their relatives are sharing positive experiences.

"In view of the situation, we are considering allowing 3-4 more firms to produce the drug using the DRDO patent for the drug," an official told ANI.





