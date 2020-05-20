Covid treatment: HCQ shows some promise, finds Telangana government report

In the study of Hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis on Health Care Workers, 533 out of the original study sample of 694 were administered the drug and studied for 7 weeks of consistent usage of HCQ after the initial loading dose. However, there were cases where some doctors and nurses in this sample set skipped on their doses either due to the onset of side effects of HCQ (Giddiness, Nausea, Headache, Gastritis) or that they simply forgot to take the required dosage at the right time. 93 out of the 533 frontline medical workers selected for the HCQ trials reported these inconsistencies.