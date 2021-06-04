Domestic pharma major Zydus Cadila has received the permission of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to conduct clinical trials of its monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of Covid-19, reported ANI.

"SEC gives a recommendation for the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild Covid-19," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

ZRC-3308 is a cocktail of two anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies of ZRC-3308 have been specifically designed to provide protection for a much longer period of time than the currently approved products, the company claims.

Following the development, Zydus has become the only Indian company to get the nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's SEC for the trials of its antibodies cocktail.

While applying for the permission, the company had claimed that the cocktail can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild Covid-19.

"SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted, neutralizing monoclonal antibody-based treatments have received emergency use authorization in mild Covid-19 in the US, Europe and in India because they significantly reduced viral load in mild patients and their rate of hospitalization," Zydus said.

Currently, some of the hospitals are administering the cocktail of two fast-acting anti-bodies -- Casirivimab and Imdevimab. A batch of the Roche Antibody Cocktail drug arrived in the country on 24 May. The cost of a single antibody cocktail is ₹59,750.

Another antibody cocktail that has received permission is from Eli Lilly and Company. The firm recently announced that it has received permission for restricted emergency use of its antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700mg and etesevimab 1400mg, in India for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.