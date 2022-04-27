OPEN APP
Covid: Two schools to remain shut in Lucknow as students test positive
Cathedral Senior Secondary School and Delhi Public School in Lucknow will remain closed for the next two days as two students (one student each) have tested positive for the virus. 

Since schools opened earlier this month, many students have tested positive for the virus. 

Earlier in the day, pointing out that vaccination is the biggest tool to fight the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Covid vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted in schools."

He said awareness of parents and children is very important in this regard.

