Covid under control in Rajasthan, recovery rate at 96.14%: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the state and that the recovery rate has gone up to 96.14 percent.

He added that the positive cases in the last one month have been below 5 percent after all tests were conducted using the reliable RT-PCR method.

"The coronavirus pandemic is under control in the state. The recovery rate has been 96.14 percent. The number of active cases has come down to 10 thousand. The death rate is less than one percent. The positive rate in the last month has been below 5 percent even after doing all the tests in the country using reliable RT-PCR method. These are all good signs," the Chief Minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Gehlot added, "But this does not mean that we start being negligent. If the public did not take precautions like before, then the situation can worsen. Post covid problems are seen in those who have been cured of COVID-19 disease. Ignoring these problems can cause problems."

He also urged that those suffering from any health related discomfort after recovering from the infection must contact doctors.

"People recovering from COVID-19 can have fatigue, tension, breath, heart, brain and kidney problems and mental troubles. If you see any discomfort, do not ignore it and contact a doctor. Experts are of the opinion that recovering from COVID-19 even after two months one must remain in contact with the doctor," he said.

Pointing out on preparedness by his state, Gehlot said, "The state government has set up a clinic for post COVID-19 treatment in each district hospital. So far, about 14 thousand people have availed treatment here. Post covid patients can call 181 for their counseling."

"The preparation of the Rajasthan government is complete regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Yesterday, a dry run of the vaccine was conducted in seven districts of the state which was successful. According to the protocol, when the vaccine arrives, the people of the state will be vaccinated," Gehlot said.

Hailing the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI ) for approving two vaccines permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, Gehlot expressed confidence that as per protocols, vaccination will soon start in Rajasthan

"The DCGI has approved Covishield of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. It is good news, hope that according to the protocols, soon Rajasthan will also start vaccination," the Chief Minister added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

