In the wake of rising Covid cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the closure of all educational institutions has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue.

The government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported over 16,000 fresh Covid cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 19,16,616.

So far, 23,022 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, two each were reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli and Ballia.

In the past 24 hours, 17,600 recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients cured so far to 17,977,28.

The count of active Covid cases stood at 95,866.

