Covid update: 109 JN.1 cases in India, Karnataka home isolation mandate. Check state advisories, symptoms, and more
Covid update: Gurugram has detected two more cases of the JN.1 variant, prompting the district magistrate to order hospitals to set up isolation wards.
With COVID-19 turning its head again, several states have urged people to follow coronavirus protocols. As of 26 December, the India has reported a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases in the country, Health Ministry sources said. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.