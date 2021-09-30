Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 DNA vaccine will soon be introduced as part of the country's inoculation drive, said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday.

Further, 30 districts are continuing to record over 10% weekly Covid-19 positivity rate, while 18 districts across the country are seeing between 5 and 10%.

In addition to this, the government clarified that the number of Covid tests being conducted in India has not declined. “Nearly 15-16 lakh tests are being done every day," it said.

Addressing a press briefing, Bhushan further appealed to everybody to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and use face masks as the festive season approaches.

“Celebrate festivals maintaining Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," said Bhushan.

