Covid update: Advisory on reopening schools likely to be issued soon

In view of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children picking up pace, the Centre is likely to issue an advisory soon to reopen schools across the country
Spelling some relief for both parents and school-going children, the Centre is likely to issue an advisory soon to reopen schools across the country just as the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 has picked up pace.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked the National Expert Group to suggest ways and work on modalities to open schools nationwide, sources informed news agency ANI.
"Covid-19 has affected children of all age groups. However, the mortality rate and severity of disease in children are negligible. Health experts believe that it is high time children return to schools," sources said.
Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools have remained by and large shut. Some states did open schools partially on an on and off basis but widespread apprehensions and reservations continue to remain.
"However, it will be up to states to decide whether they are ready to open schools or not," a source told ANI.
The Centre wants to reopen schools in a staggered manner and under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, according to the sources.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 and vaccination of all eligible population above 18 years of age started from May 1, 2021. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that in a landmark achievement, 95 per cent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country.