New Covid-19 infections reported in the country have dipped to the lowest since 6 April, according to data released by the Union health ministry.

As many as 1,14,460 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,88,09,339. The daily positivity rate has come down to 5.42%, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 6.54%.

Further, the fatalities dipped to a nearly 43-day low in the last 24 hours with 2,677 people succumbing to the disease. This is the least number of deaths recorded in the country since 22 April.

The toll due to the disease has reached 3,46,759.

Recoveries in India continue to outnumber the fresh infections with 1,89,232 discharges made between Saturday and Sunday. This has taken the total number of discharges to 2,69,84,781 and the recovery rate has improved to 93.67%.

Consequently, the active tally reached below 14 lakh to stand at 14,77,799. The count has depleted by 77,449 in the last 24 hours.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 36,47,46,522 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 20,36,311 samples were tested on Friday. As many as 20,84,421 tests were carried out in the preceding 24-hour period.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 23,13,22,417 anti-Covid jabs. As many as 33,53,539 doses out of the total were given in the last 24 hours.

India crossed the 23-crore milestone in vaccinations on Saturday, said the health ministry.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of the vaccines.

Containment measures

As Covid-19 cases continue to see a drop, several states have chosen to implement a phased unlocking process, while others have extended it for another week.

Among the states which have eased Covid restrictions are Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the lockdown, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!