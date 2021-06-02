India saw a rise in the fresh coronavirus infections detected in the last 24 hours with 1,32,788 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday morning.

The number stood at a 50-day low of 1,27,510 on Tuesday. With the new addition of cases, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,83,07,832.

The daily fatalities jumped by around 400 in the last 24 hours with 3,207 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to Covid in India now stands at 3,35,102.

New recoveries have surpassed the recorded cases for the 20th straight day as 2,31,456 were discharged between Tuesday and Wednesday. This has taken the total number of discharges to 2,61,79,085 and the recovery rate to 92.09%.

As a result, there are 17,93,645 active cases in India currently, declining by 101875 in the last 24 hours.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 35,00,57,330 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 20,19,773 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 21,85,46,667 anti-Covid jabs.

Among these, 23,97,191 doses were given in the last 24 hours.

While speculations were being raised about a change in the schedule of Covidshield jabs again, the health ministry on Tuesday reiterated that it will continue to be two doses only.

After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after the gap of 12 weeks.

Govt claim on vaccination

Amid several states continuing to report a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine, the central government has asserted that India will have enough doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day by mid-July or early August.

It also underlined that there is no shortage of jabs and called for patience citing the country's large population.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said India's vaccination is being ramped up and "by December we hope to have the whole country vaccinated".

Containment measures

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country, the health ministry has said that the unlocking process can begin in states only if the positivity rate is below 5%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before an outbreak can be considered to be under control.

The ministry has also said that for relaxations to be implemented, over 70% vulnerable population should be vaccinated.

