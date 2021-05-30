Out of these, 20,63,839 samples were tested on Friday, a slight decline from the day before when the number stood at 20,80,048.
Vaccination in India
The country has so far administered 21,20,66,614 anti-Covid jabs. Out of these, 30,35,749 shots were given in the last 24 hours.
India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing inoculation drive as the cumulative number of doses administered went past 21 crores on Saturday.
According to the health ministry, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of Covid vaccine.
Infectious variant
A senior scientist has said that the B.1.617.2 -- a variant of Covid-19 first identified in India -- is infectious and there are chances that this variant may become dominant in other countries.
"This B.1.617.2 was the variant that emerged in October and November last year in India and became a major variant during this wave in February-March," said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Advisor, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).
Dr Mishra said that in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, there were several cases of B.1.617.2.
"This strain has reached almost 48 countries and there are chances that this variant may become dominant in other countries," he said, adding that B.1.617.2 strain has been found at airports in the country.
