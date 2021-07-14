New Covid-19 cases went up by over 7,000 on Wednesday with 38,792 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry.

The number stood at 31,443 the day before. The cumulative caseload has reached 3,09,46,074.

The daily fatalities, that had shot up due to backlog of Madhya Pradesh, saw a steep decline in the last 24 hours with 624 people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in India now stands at 4,11,408.

Further, 41,000 more people were discharged across the country between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,01,04,720.

As a result, the active cases have come down to 4,29,946, dipping by 2,832.

Health officials have said that a further surge in cases was being noted in some states, like, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, there are some states, where cases have come down but are still being witnessed in the form of plateau.

According to a Mint analysis, most states where the second covid wave is still raging are also the ones that have clocked greater vaccine coverage than the rest of India.

Kerala, as well as several northeastern states where active infections are on the rise, serve as a warning that high vaccination rates must be accompanied by abundant caution if a third pandemic wave is to be averted, experts said.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 43,59,73,639 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Counicl of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among these, 19,15,501 tested were conducted on Tuesday as compared to 17,40,325 tests in the previous 24-hour period.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 38,76,97,935 anti-Covid jabs. Out of the total, 37,14,441 shots were given in the last 24 hours.

Over 50 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have been given at least one dose of the vaccine in eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

WHO on mixing vaccines

The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had advised against mixing and matching two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as more data is needed about its health impact.

"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here," said Swaminathan. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

The WHO later clarified that some data was available and more was expected.

Its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on vaccines in June said the Pfizer vaccine could be used as a second dose after an initial dose of AstraZeneca, if the latter is not available.

Third wave warning

The central government has stated that people are taking the warnings for a possible third wave of Covid-19 "very lightly" as if it was a weather update.

"We would like to request to everyone — when we talk about the third wave (of Covid), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in health ministry, said.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that the world was witnessing third wave of Covid. "We have to join hands to ensure that third wave doesn't hit India," he said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!