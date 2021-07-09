After rising for a day, India recorded a slight dip in fresh infections detected in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data.

As many as 43,393 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,07,52,950. The positivity rate now stands at 2.42%.

On the other hand, the fatalities went up slightly with 911 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in India stands at 4,05,939.

Further, the number of daily recoveries surpassed fresh infections once again on Friday after it broke a 55-day rally the day before. The country saw 44,459 more people getting discharged between Thursday and Friday.

The total number of discharges has reached 2,98,88,284 while the recovery rate has improved to 97.19%.

This has also resulted in the number of active cases reaching 4,58,727, declining by 1,977 in the last 24 hours.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 42,70,16,605 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 17,90,708 samples were tested on Wednesday, as compared to 18,93,800 tests conducted in the previous 24-hour period.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 36,89,91,222 anti-Covid jabs. Among these, 40,23,173 doses were given in the last 24 hours.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have vaccinated over 50 lakh people in the 18-44 age group with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group with the first dose, according to the health ministry.

Sanofi, GSK vaccine trial

French pharmaceutical Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Thursday said they have received the approval of the drugs controller general of India to conduct part of the global phase-3 efficacy trial of their jointly developed Covid-19 vaccine in India.

This will be the first such global trial for a foreign Covid-19 vaccine to be conducted in India.

In total, the companies plan to globally enrol around 35,000 participants in the age group of 18-55 years for the trial. In India, they plan to recruit 3,000 participants across three trial sites—Aartham Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Ahmedabad, Maharaja Agrasen Super Speciality Hospital in Jaipur and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

