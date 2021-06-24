New Covid-19 cases increased yet again on Thursday with 54,069 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry.

The number stood at 50,848 on Wednesday. With the addition of new infections, the cumulative caseload has increased to 3,00,82,778.

The positivity rate is currently at 2.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.04%.

Further, fatalities have decreased in the period with 1,321 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,91,981.

On the brighter side, recoveries have outnumbered fresh infections for the 42nd day as 68,885 were discharged between Wednesday and Thursday. While the total number of discharges have reached 2,90,63,740, the recovery rate has improved to 96.61%.

As a result, there are 6,27,057 active cases left in the country currently. The active tally has dipped by 16,137 in the last 24 hours.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 39,78,32,667 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 18,59,469 samples were tested on Wednesday. As many as 19,01,056 tests were conducted during the previous 24-hour period.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 30,16,26,028 anti-Covid shots, said the health ministry. As many as 64,89,599 from these were given in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage breached the 30 crore mark on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group.

Vaccine efficacy on Delta Plus

Following the detection of the new 'Delta Plus' Covid variant, the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have decided to conduct a study to see if the strain of coronavirus can be neutralised by the existing vaccines in India.

The study is likely to involve Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

"As per earlier data concerning Delta variant, neutralization was happening with the existing vaccines in India. Though neutralization has dropped, it's enough to protect against Delta variant. Delta Plus should also behave (in a similar manner). We are working in this direction. We have isolated this variant and we are going to conduct a study soon. We will come back with the study," said Dr Pragya Yadav, head of the NIV's Maximum Containment Facility.

All Delta sub-lineages are treated as variants of concern (VOC) and properties of AY.1 are still being investigated. Delta Plus is also known as 'AY.1' variant or B.1.617.2.1.

Vaccines from children

As trials progress, Covid-19 vaccines suited for children will be available in India by September-October, stated Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Talking to news agency ANI, Dr Guleria emphasised the need to vaccinate children in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Children usually have a mild disease but we need to develop vaccines for children because if we have to control this pandemic everyone should be vaccinated," he said.

"Already Pfizer has got FDA approval for children and that has also been permitted to come to our country. Bharat Biotech and other companies are doing trials at a very fast pace as parents have come forward with their children for the trials," he added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!