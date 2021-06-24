Covid update: At 54,000, India records another jump in new cases

"As per earlier data concerning Delta variant, neutralization was happening with the existing vaccines in India. Though neutralization has dropped, it's enough to protect against Delta variant. Delta Plus should also behave (in a similar manner). We are working in this direction. We have isolated this variant and we are going to conduct a study soon. We will come back with the study," said Dr Pragya Yadav, head of the NIV's Maximum Containment Facility.