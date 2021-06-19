As many as 60,753 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,98,23,546, said the Union health ministry on Saturday morning.

This marks a decline in fresh infections for the second day in a row. It is also the lowest cases India has seen 1 April.

The daily fatalities, however, saw a slight increase with 1,647 people succumbing to the disease. With this, the death toll due to the disease has reached 3,85,137 in the country.

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries outnumbered the total number of cases for the 37th day straight with 97,743 getting discharged between Friday and Saturday. This took the total number of recoveries to 2,86,78,390. The recovery rate has improved to 96.16%.

As a result, the active cases has declined to 7,60,019, dipping by 38,637 in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest the tally has been in the last 74 days.

The health ministry said on Friday that the country has seen a continuous decline in Covid infections since it reported a peak of over 414,000 cases.

“Since 7 May, we have witnessed a continuous decline. On 25 May, the daily cases went below the 200,000-mark. On 7 June, the cases were around 100,000 and if you analyse the data of Friday, 62,480 new cases were seen," said the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal.

"This means there is a decline of almost 85% since the highest reported peak in new cases. For the past 11 days, the daily cases have remained below the 1,00,000-mark," he added.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 38,92,07,637 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 19,02,009 samples were tested on Thursday. As many as 19,29,476 tests were conducted in similar duration the previous day.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 27,23,88,783 anti-Covid jabs. Out of these, 33,00,085 shots were given in the last 24 hours.

India achieved the milestone of administering over 27 crore doses on Friday.

However, in terms of proportion, only 5% of the estimated 950 million eligible people have been vaccinated in the country until now.

Third-wave scare

According to a Reuters report, the third wave of coronavirus infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the latest outbreak.

Taking a poll of health experts, the report claims that the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year.

"It will be more controlled, as cases will be much less because more vaccinations would have been rolled out and there would be some degree of natural immunity from the second-wave," said Dr Randeep Guleria, director at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).





