Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group.
Immunising pregnant women
The central government on Friday approved the Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women.
"The ministry of health has issued guidelines that the Covid-19 vaccine can be given to pregnant women. The vaccine is useful for pregnant women and it should be given," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General at ICMR.
The move comes few weeks after the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended vaccination of pregnant women when the benefits of the jabs outweigh the potential risks.
The decision assumes importance as a recent study by the ICMR showed that second wave of covid-19 pandemic hit pregnant and postpartum women more severely compared to the first, with significantly higher symptomatic cases and case fatality rate.
