India saw a slight decline in new coronavirus infections detected in the last 24 hours with 2,57,299 people testing positive, according to the Union health ministry data released on Saturday morning.

The number stood at 2,59,591 on Friday. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,62,89,290.

But while the new cases are on a decline, daily fatalities in India continue to be above 4,000. As many as 4,194 more people lost their lives due to the disease in the same duration, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,95,525.

Some epidemiologists have said that it is normal for deaths to peak a few weeks after infections. However, there may be other reasons for too for the spiking numbers in India's second wave.

Several patients now being counted as dead due to Covid may have succumbed weeks ago, as data from Maharashtra and Karnataka have shown.

However, the number of recoveries come as a glimmer of hope with 3,57,630 being discharged across the country between Friday and Saturday. The total number of discharges has now reached 2,30,70,365.

As a result, there are 29,23,400 active cases in the country currently. The number has dipped by over a lakh in the last 24 hours as it stood at 30,27,925 on Friday.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 32,64,84,155 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 20,66,285 samples were tested on Friday. This is the highest number of tests ever conducted in the country in a span of 24 hours.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 19,33,72,819 anti-Covid jabs.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021.

"Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured," the minister said at a meeting to review the pandemic situation in nine states and union territories.

He asked the states to follow the basic principles of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour along with testing, tracking, tracing, treating and now vaccinating to fight against the pandemic.

He emphasised the need to step up vaccination and reiterated the need to dedicate 70 per cent of vaccines provided by the central government for the second dose.

