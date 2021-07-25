India saw a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours with 39,742 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. The cumulative caseload now stands at 3,13,71,901.

Further, the number of fatalities have seen a decline with 535 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in India has risen to 4,20,551.

On the other hand, new recoveries marginally surpassed fresh cases with 39,972 getting discharged. The total number of discharges has reached 3,05,43,138 3,05,43,138.

As a result, the active tally in the country has reached 4,08,212, declining by 765 between Saturday and Sunday.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 45,62,89,567 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Of the total, 17,18,756 tests were conducted on Saturday, as compared to 16,31,266 tests the day before.

Vaccinations in India

The country on Saturday crossed another milestone with the total number of doses administered crossing the 43 crore mark.

A total of 43,31,50,864 shots have been given out so far since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Out of these, 51,18,210 anti-Covid jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

Three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years with the first dose, the health ministry said.

Post-Covid complications

A leading private health facility in Delhi on Saturday said it is reporting a rise in neurological issues among post-Covid patients, including emergency cases of brain haemorrhage.

Also, in the out-patient department (OPD), up to 60% of patients are presenting increasing mental health issues like anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, feeling of loneliness. A majority of these are post-Covid cases, the Moolchand Hospital said in a statement.

The doctors also said that people who have recovered are increasingly coming to the hospital many weeks later with symptoms such as headache, giddiness, fatigue, cognitive difficulties, memory problems, anxiety, depression, stroke, pain and sleep disorders.

Another Delhi-based hospital, Akash Healthcare, on Saturday said its hospital has received 15-20 cases with neurological conditions after patients recovered from Covid-19, in the past two-four weeks.

