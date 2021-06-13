India saw new Covid-19 cases dipping further with 80,834 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.25% and has been less than 10% for 20 consecutive days.

This is the lowest number of fresh infections recorded in the country since 1 April. The cumulative tally now stands at 2,94,39,989.

New fatalities significant decline too, with 3,303 more people succumbing to the disease. The cumulative death toll has reached 3,70,384.

In addition to this, 1,32,062 more people were discharged after recuperating from the disease between Saturday and Sunday, outnumbering the new cases yet again. With this, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 2,80,43,446.

The recovery rate has improved to 95.26%.

As a result, the active tally has come down to 10,26,159, decreasing by 54531 in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 25,31,95,048 anti-Covid jabs. Among these, 34,84,239 shots were given between Saturday and Sunday, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination coverage in India crossed the 25-crore mark on Saturday.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 years age group their first vaccine dose, the ministry said.

No change in Covishield interval

There are going to be no immediate changes in the dosage interval of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

"There are going to be no changes in the interval between Covishield doses immediately. However, scientific evidence has been collected to review the decision in the coming meeting of NEGVAC," a source said.

Currently, two doses of Covishield are being administered at the interval of 12-16 weeks (84 days) based on the recommendations by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.

The earlier gap between doses was six to eight weeks.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!