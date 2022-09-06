Covid update: India records lowest single-day rise in cases in 3 months

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 19,93,670 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 213.72 crore. Meanwhile, more than 201.93 crore (2,01,93,09,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India and through direct state procurement category. More than 5.15 Cr (5,15,20,170) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Health ministry said.