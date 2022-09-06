Covid update: India records lowest single-day rise in cases in 3 months

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.06 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is 1.20 per cent.
India on Tuesday recorded a decline in daily Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day with the country logging 4,417 new infection in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the country reported 5,910 cases.
The actives cases in the country has further declined to 52,336. A total number of recoveries in the country stands at 43,886,496. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.06 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is 1.20 per cent.
As many as 367,490 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 88.77 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 19,93,670 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 213.72 crore. Meanwhile, more than 201.93 crore (2,01,93,09,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India and through direct state procurement category. More than 5.15 Cr (5,15,20,170) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Health ministry said.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
