As many as 23,285 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry has said. With this, the cumulative tally in India has reached 1,13,08,846.

This is also the steepest hike of new infections in 2021. After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave.

The country currently has 1,97,237 active cases. The number was 1,89,226 on Thursday while it was 1,84,598 on Wednesday. The tally has been steadily increasing since the last week of February.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via