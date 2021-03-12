Covid-19 update: India records over 23,000 new cases, active tally continues to rise1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
This is the steepest hike of new infections in 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This is the steepest hike of new infections in 2021
As many as 23,285 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry has said. With this, the cumulative tally in India has reached 1,13,08,846.
As many as 23,285 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry has said. With this, the cumulative tally in India has reached 1,13,08,846.
This is also the steepest hike of new infections in 2021. After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave.
This is also the steepest hike of new infections in 2021. After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave.
The country currently has 1,97,237 active cases. The number was 1,89,226 on Thursday while it was 1,84,598 on Wednesday. The tally has been steadily increasing since the last week of February.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.