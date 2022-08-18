Covid update: India sees single day rise in infections with 12,608 new cases

Covid update: India sees single day rise in infections with 12,608 new cases2 min read . 10:48 AM IST
- The national death toll climbed to 5,27,206 with 72 fatalities, including 29 fatalities by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India on 18 August saw a single day rise of 12,608 new Covid infections taking the total tally of infections to 4,42,98,864.
Since the past two days, Covid cases were below 10,000 mark with 9,062 fresh infections reported on 17 August and 8,813 on 16 August.
The active cases in the country declined to 1,01,343, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data.
The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, as the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.
A decline of 3,715 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent, and weekly at 4.20 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,36,70,315. The overall fatality rate to date stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 208.95 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. More than 199.41 crore i.e. 1,99,41,29,995 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government and through direct state procurement category. More than 6.75 crore i.e. 6,75,31,140 is balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.
The 43 new fatalities composed of eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, five from Haryana, four each from Punjab and West Bengal, three from Karnataka, two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
