Covid update: India sees single day rise in infections with 12,608 new cases

According to the ministry, 208.95 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. More than 199.41 crore i.e. 1,99,41,29,995 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government and through direct state procurement category. More than 6.75 crore i.e. 6,75,31,140 is balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}