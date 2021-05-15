The new coronavirus infections saw a dip in India in the last 24 hours with 3,26,098 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Saturday morning.

The number stood at 3,43,144 on Friday morning.

With the addition, the cumulative caseload in the country has reached 2,43,72,907.

Maharashtra, which was the worst-affected state, has now managed to pull down its fresh cases to below 40,000.

The state recorded 39,923 fresh Covid-19 cases, 53,249 discharges and 695 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 5,19,254 active cases while the death toll stands at 79,552.

On the other hand, Karnataka has seen a huge jump in its caseload as the state saw 41,779 more people testing positive on Friday. A majority of the cases came from Bengaluru urban.

The new fatalities count in the country receded in the last 24 hours as compared to Friday, with 3,890 people succumbing to the disease. As many as 4,000 deaths were seen the day before.

The cumulative death toll stands at 2,66,207.

In addition to this, 3,53,299 more people were discharged across India in the same duration, surpassing the number of new cases by a huge margin. The total number of discharges has reached.

Consequently, there are 36,73,802 active cases in the country currently. The active tally has been on a declining trend in the last week.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 31,30,17,193 samples for Covid-19 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 16,93,093 samples were tested on Friday. This marks a considerable decline in the testing numbers as it stood at 18,75,515 on Thursday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 18,04,57,579 anti-Covid jabs, crossing the 18 crore milestone.

However, several states continue to raise concerns regarding a shortage of vaccines.

To deal with this, some states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra, have even floated global tenders to procure more doses. However, they will only be able to get Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- the three vaccines approved by the drug controller in India.

WHO on situation in India

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the Covid-19 situation remains hugely concerning in India, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

He also warned that the pandemic's second year will be "far more deadly" than the first for the world.

Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is responding to the COVID-19 surge in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.

