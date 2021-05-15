In addition to this, 3,53,299 more people were discharged across India in the same duration, surpassing the number of new cases by a huge margin. The total number of discharges has reached.
Consequently, there are 36,73,802 active cases in the country currently. The active tally has been on a declining trend in the last week.
Tests conducted so far
India has tested 31,30,17,193 samples for Covid-19 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Out of these, 16,93,093 samples were tested on Friday. This marks a considerable decline in the testing numbers as it stood at 18,75,515 on Thursday.
Vaccination in India
The country has so far administered 18,04,57,579 anti-Covid jabs, crossing the 18 crore milestone.
However, several states continue to raise concerns regarding a shortage of vaccines.
To deal with this, some states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra, have even floated global tenders to procure more doses. However, they will only be able to get Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- the three vaccines approved by the drug controller in India.
WHO on situation in India
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the Covid-19 situation remains hugely concerning in India, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
He also warned that the pandemic's second year will be "far more deadly" than the first for the world.
Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is responding to the COVID-19 surge in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!