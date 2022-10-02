Covid update: India reports 3,375 infections; active cases decline to 37,444

The active cases comprises 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.
India sees slight drop in infections with 3,375 Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. This drop in cases comes after the country reported 3,805 yesterday.
As per the ministry, active cases in the country has now declined to 37,444 from the earlier 38,293.
The active cases comprises 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.35 per cent.
The country saw 4,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of recoveries now stands at 44,028,370.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 218.75 crore total vaccine doses with 94.87 crore received second dose and 21.39 crore are precaution doses. A total of 690,194 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, the ministry said.
As per the Health Ministry, more than 203.45 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
More than2.19Cr (2,19,90,090) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses $are still available with the States/UTs to be administered