Covid update: India reports 3.62 lakh cases in a day, 4,120 deaths

Covid update: India reports 3.62 lakh cases in a day, 4,120 deaths1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
As many as 17,72,14,256 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.
As many as 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.
There are currently 37,10,525 active cases in the country.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested up till May 12 is 30,94,48,585, including 18,64,594 on Wednesday.
A total of 17,72,14,256 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far.
