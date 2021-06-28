Covid update: India reports 46,148 new cases, 979 deaths in last 24 hours

Around 32.36 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive.

As many 46,148 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,379,331, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. India also reported 979 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 3,96,730.

Around 32.36 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. 17.21 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 40,63,71,279 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

