As many as 50,040 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,02,33,183 said the Union health ministry on Sunday.

The number is slightly more than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

Further, the new fatalities saw a slight jump too with 1,258 more people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in India stands at 395751.

On the brighter side, the daily recoveries continue to surpass fresh infections as 57,944 were discharged between Saturday and Sunday. With this, the total number of discharges has gone up to 2,92,51,029 and the recovery rate has improved to 96.75%.

As a result, there are 5,86,403 active cases in the country currently, dipping by 9,162 in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination in India

The country attained a milestone on Friday as the total inoculation numbers crossed the 32-crore mark.

India has so far administered 32,17,60,077 anti-Covid shots, said the health ministry. As many as 64,25,893 from these were given in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group.

Vaccination for elderly

The pace of vaccination of the 60-plus population has become sluggish in the past few weeks after an initial high, data suggests.

The healthcare experts have attributed the slowdown to mobility issues, misinformation and unsubstantiated apprehensions about the jabs.

According to the health ministry data, 2.29 crore elderly people have been fully vaccinated so far while 6.71 crore have received just one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 60-plus population in India was projected to be at 14.3 crore in 2021, so that would imply that just 16% of them have been fully vaccinated till now.

Vaccination for those over 60 years of age and those of 45-plus with co-morbidities started from March 1 at both government and private centres.

Vaccine against Delta Plus

A study on the effectiveness of the existing coronavirus vaccines against the Delta Plus variant, which has been notified as a "variant of concern", is currently underway, said Dr Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology, ICMR.

Amid emerging concerns over the third wave of Covid-1, the epidemiologist said the third wave of Covid-19 will not be as severe as the second one, which had ravaged the country in April-May, and stretched healthcare infrastructure.

Suggesting that there is no need to panic, he asserted on the need for scaling up vaccination drive and Covid appropriate behaviour to mitigate many such future waves of the pandemic.









