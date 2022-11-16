Covid Update: India reports 501 cases; active cases dip to 7,561

Covid Update: India reports 501 cases; active cases dip to 7,5611 min read . 01:04 PM IST
The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.
The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.
India reported 501 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a day after seeing the lowest drop of 474 cases since 6 April 2020.
India reported 501 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a day after seeing the lowest drop of 474 cases since 6 April 2020.
As per the health ministry data, the active cases in the country has now declined from 7,918 to 7,561.
As per the health ministry data, the active cases in the country has now declined from 7,918 to 7,561.
The total Covid cases in the country now stand at 4,46,66,676.
The total Covid cases in the country now stand at 4,46,66,676.
The death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan. The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.
The death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan. The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Under the vaccination drive, as many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
Under the vaccination drive, as many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)