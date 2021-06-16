India reported 62,224 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. India recovery Rate increased to 95.80%.

The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 with 1,07,628 discharges in last 24 hours.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,96,33,105, as per Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2542 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 34rd consecutive day.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 26,19,72,014 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

