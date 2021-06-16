Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid update: India reports 62,224 cases in a day, active tally dips futher

Covid update: India reports 62,224 cases in a day, active tally dips futher

People seen without face masks and flouting social distancing at a vegetable market in Kankarbagh in Patna, Bihar.
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Livemint

India reported 62,224 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. India recovery Rate increased to 95.80%.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,96,33,105, as per Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2542 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 34rd consecutive day.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 26,19,72,014 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

