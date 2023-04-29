India continues to witness a decline in daily Covid tally. On Saturday, the country saw a further drop with 7,171 cases in 24 hours. This drop comes a day after the country logged 7,533 cases yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry's data, the active cases in the country has declined to 51,314 from the earlier 53,852.

The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,56,693 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, at least 40 COVID 19-related deaths have been recorded in the national capital from 19-27 April with experts saying that the infection is turning serious mostly in elderly patients and those with comorbidities. The medical experts also said though the number of daily cases in absolute numbers is still not low, the count needs to monitored over the next few days, before one can say if a downward trend has set in or not.

Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and 865 fresh cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 16.9 per cent.