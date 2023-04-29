Covid update: India reports 7,171 new infections in 24 hrs, active cases dips to 51,3141 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM IST
According to the Health Ministry's data, the active cases in the country has declined to 51,314 from the earlier 53,852.
India continues to witness a decline in daily Covid tally. On Saturday, the country saw a further drop with 7,171 cases in 24 hours. This drop comes a day after the country logged 7,533 cases yesterday.
