11 Nov 2022
A decrease of 435 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India has logged 842 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,64,810, while the active cases dipped to 12,752, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.